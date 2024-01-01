Siam Paragon shooting suspect to undergo treatment, as court decides to free him

The court on Monday issued an order freeing the 14-year-old from detention at the Department of Juvenile Observation and Protection because investigators failed to meet the Sunday night deadline.

The boy had been placed under the care of psychiatrists at the Galya Rajanagarindra Institute shortly after the shocking mass shooting at the luxury mall in downtown Bangkok.

Siriprakai Worapreecha, deputy director-general of the department, presented the court order to the institute on Monday before meeting the boy’s father and the psychiatrists in charge.