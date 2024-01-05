Historic Buakaw-Pacquiao clash to be held on April 20 at Impact Arena

“The Match of Phantoms” will be fought at the Impact Arena at Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi province, the company said on its website.

Vinij Lertrattanchai, the chief executive of Fresh Air Festival Co Ltd, has confirmed the “historic showdown” between the two legendary fighters, according to a report on the website.

Further details about the match will be disclosed at a press conference to be held later this month, Fresh Air Festival said.

The event will also feature other boxing matches between “renowned fighters”, according to the organisers, although no further details were released.

In July last year, Vinij told a press conference that Pacquiao and Buakaw would box in the under-70-kilogram weight class for six rounds of three minutes each, with a two-minute break between them.

The CEO said that organising the historic match would cost over 860 million baht.

Buakaw is a professional Muay Thai fighter and kickboxer, winning multiple titles during his long career in Thailand and overseas. He is regarded as one of the best Muay Thai fighters of all time.

Pacquiao, nicknamed "PacMan", is regarded as one of the greatest professional boxers of all time. He served as a senator of the Philippines from 2016 to 2022.