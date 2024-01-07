Traffic resumes on Ang Thong’s Asia Highway as officials remove collapsed bridge
Authorities successfully removed the collapsed pedestrian bridge on a stretch of Asia Highway in Ang Thong on Sunday afternoon, nearly seven hours after it blocked northbound traffic.
At around 7.40am, a trailer truck knocked down the left half of the pedestrian bridge in Ang Thong’s Muang district. No injuries were reported.
The collapsed bridge completely blocked the northbound Asia Highway at the scene, prompting local police to reroute the traffic and implement detours to alleviate congestion.
It was only at 2pm, after nearly seven hours of concerted effort, that Ang Thong highway officials, utilising heavy machinery, managed to successfully remove the debris from the road.
Natthaporn Niamklink, chief of the Ang Thong highway office, said engineers have yet to inspect the remaining half of the bridge to determine whether it should be demolished or if it can be fixed. It will take approximately three months before the bridge can be used again, he added.
Meanwhile, the driver Adirek Sinphol, 55, was arrested and charged with reckless driving causing damage to state property.