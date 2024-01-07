Traffic resumes on Ang Thong’s Asia Highway as officials remove collapsed bridge

At around 7.40am, a trailer truck knocked down the left half of the pedestrian bridge in Ang Thong’s Muang district. No injuries were reported.

The collapsed bridge completely blocked the northbound Asia Highway at the scene, prompting local police to reroute the traffic and implement detours to alleviate congestion.

It was only at 2pm, after nearly seven hours of concerted effort, that Ang Thong highway officials, utilising heavy machinery, managed to successfully remove the debris from the road.