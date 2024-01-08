Con-artist suspect nabbed after 7 years in hiding

Crime Suppression Division commander Pol Maj Gen Montree Theskhan held a head office press conference at 10am on Monday to announce the arrest of the alleged con artist, identified only as Raweeroj, 57.

Montree said Raweeroj was arrested at a hotel in Bangkok’s Wong Thong Lang district under a warrant issued by the South Bangkok Court on November 28, 2022.

The police commander said that in 2015 Raweeroj had allegedly duped the jewellery trader into giving him 22 million baht in exchange for a huge payback of 8.775 million US dollars (22 billion baht) from the United States.