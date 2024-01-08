Thai tuk-tuk picks up first prize at Harbin Snow Sculpture Contest
A Thai team’s tuk-tuk-themed creation has roared away with first prize at the prestigious Harbin snow sculpture competition.
The team from Saowabha Vocational College triumphed at the 16th International Collegiate Snow Sculpture Contest in the Chinese city, which ended on Sunday.
Thailand’s artistic reputation glittered even brighter when two more Thai vocational colleges, from Surat Thani and Saraburi, won third place in the competition.
All three teams are due to arrive back in Bangkok on Tuesday with bags packed full of prizes and diplomas from the four-day contest.
Titled "Tuk Tuk on tour", the Saowabha College team’s winning sculpture featured the iconic three-wheeler carrying characters based on Thai tradition and culture.
Suratthani Vocational College presented “Human and Nature", a dramatic depiction of floods, storms and fires destroying human life and property. The sculpture evoked technology’s growing impact on the climate and environment.
"World of Peace" submitted by Saraburi Vocational College featured a design of two large doves embracing six roses. The artwork was a plea for peaceful solutions to violent conflicts now roiling across the world.
Held at Harbin Engineering University, the contest aimed to showcase vocational students' potential and offer them valuable experience for their future careers.
The Thai teams were competing against student representatives from five other countries, namely China, Russia, Britain, Italy and Australia.