Thai tuk-tuk picks up first prize at Harbin Snow Sculpture Contest

The team from Saowabha Vocational College triumphed at the 16th International Collegiate Snow Sculpture Contest in the Chinese city, which ended on Sunday.

Thailand’s artistic reputation glittered even brighter when two more Thai vocational colleges, from Surat Thani and Saraburi, won third place in the competition.

All three teams are due to arrive back in Bangkok on Tuesday with bags packed full of prizes and diplomas from the four-day contest.