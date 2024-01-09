Thai King urges children to excel in studies for a prosperous, bright future
His Majesty the King called on children to fulfil their duty by studying diligently, saying a bright future with good jobs awaits those who excel academically.
The royal message was conveyed to children ahead of National Children’s Day, which will be marked on January 13.
In the message signed on January 3, His Majesty said: “All the happiness and life comforts can be brought through working hard and doing good. Therefore, every child should pay attention to studying hard and training themselves to the full extent, so they can work and do good for their own prosperity and for the public in future.”