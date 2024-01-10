background-defaultbackground-default
Clawed Monets create spectacular artworks on Phang Nga beach

WEDNESDAY, January 10, 2024

Spectacular artworks created by a colony of resident artists are wowing visitors to a beach in Khao Lak-Lam Ru National Park, Phang Nga province.

Masterpieces carved by sand bubbler crabs are turning the beach into a gorgeous natural mosaic, according to the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation.

Many of the artworks seem to depict a tree or the sun, prompting visitors to ponder over what might be inspiring their tiny creators.

Sand bubbler crabs share the beach with ghost crabs but are much smaller in size, growing to just 1 centimetre in width.

Dubbed “artists of the beach”, they feed on organic matter in the sand before spitting out the grains in a string of small balls or bubbles.

Sorting the sand bubbles in regular patterns is thought to help the crabs escape dangers. It also regulates the beach ecosystem by boosting nutrients and oxygen.

