Tokyoiter honours Thai manga duo with latest faux magazine cover
Thai manga artists the Sundae Kids have gone global after their illustrations were splashed across the latest faux magazine cover from the Tokyoiter project.
The project is an ongoing tribute to Tokyo and the iconic covers of The New Yorker.
Launched in 2016 by French art director David Robert and UK-born illustrator Andrew Joyce, the collaborative effort celebrates Tokyo's vibrant culture, diverse neighbourhoods, and quirky charm through beautifully illustrated, imaginary magazine covers.
The latest cover is a delightful visual journey through the Japanese capital, guided by Thai duo Sundae Kids' signature style.
Their mosaic of illustrations features iconic details like blooming sakura, the delicate ritual of green tea making, and a mouthwatering array of sushi. People strolling through serene parks and commuters bustling through train stations add a touch of life and movement to the bustling metropolis.
Natives of Bangkok, the Sundae Kids are best known for their comic strips of simple lines and heartwarming stories exploring relationships and everyday life. They work across a variety of media, including illustrations, comics, graphic novels, and animation.