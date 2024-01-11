Ghostly tales dominate the Thai movie calendar for 2024

With the “Khun Phan” trilogy now complete, major studio Sahamongkolfilm-International is gearing up to unveil a new chapter in the Khun Phan Universe with “Project Seua” (Tiger Project). In the past, Thai people used to refer to famous bandits as “Seua”.

This project delves into the life stories of the “4 Tigers of the Central Region” before they became formidable adversaries to the heroic warrior Khun Phan.

The movie brings together talented actors in powerful action scenes that will undoubtedly captivate film enthusiasts.

Other upcoming films document stories of Thai society, among them “Rural Heaven at Baan Gok Kok”.

The film is named after the village that witnessed a tragic incident involving a young girl in 2020. However, the film’s creators emphasise that the film is merely a cinematic portrayal of the cultural heritage of the Phu Thai people in Gok Kok Village and is not related to the criminal case in any way.

The movie showcases the beauty of nature and cultural tourism through the lives of young characters who follow the traditions and customs of their village.

The movie comes to theatres today (January 11)

The dominant horror menu, meanwhile, is nothing if not true to its origins.

The 10th instalment of the “Haunting Me” series will say its makers, be the last.

Sticking to its distinctive feature of incorporating current societal trends in Thailand into its narratives, the latest edition creatively weaves the stories of two highly acclaimed horror films from last year, namely “Undertaker” and “Tee Yod”, in its unique style. The tenth instalment is aptly named “Haunting Me UnderYod.”

The film is currently in the production stage but the main cast, who have been with the film for 17 years, continue to bring laughter and humour to the final instalment, maintaining the same comedic spirit as before.

“Pee Nak 4” meanwhile sees the return of another horror film franchise from Five Star Production, which incorporates the Buddhist monkhood into the main plot of the film. This instalment comes with a mix of both familiar and new faces among the cast.

The storyline revolves around a young man who returns to his hometown to renovate an old chapel in a local temple. However, as soon as he takes his first step inside, he is struck down by a ghost, raising the question of who this ghost might have been before its demise.

The movie is scheduled for release on February 22.

“The Elite of Devils”, the first Thai horror film of 2024, produced by THAM Studio19 and Hollywood Thailand, tells the story of five students who fail in the Creative Textiles class. To redeem themselves they have to embark on a project involving high-class fabric patterns.

The project involves a valuable collection of the enigmatic “Lady Salakjit”, a figure with both ghostly and human characteristics. It will be in theatres from January 18.

Selected to be screened at the International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR), which runs from January 25 to February 4, the Thai psychological horror flick “The Cursed Land” centres on a Buddhist family who moves into an old house in a Muslim community before facing supernatural occurrences.

It will go on general release in Thailand on May 30.

“Haunted Universities 3” from Sahamongkolfilm-International continues the success of “Haunted Universities 2nd Semester” (2022), with another three-part new horror film set within the walls of the university. The films are directed by both seasoned and emerging directors and feature a talented cast. However, specific details are still pending.

“Rider” is another horror film from Sahamongkolfilm-International, and is also a continuation of the “Haunted Universities 2nd Semester” project. The story revolves around a young rider who, despite surviving the events in the old building in “Haunted Universities 2nd Semester”, now finds himself facing ghosts every day.

“Phra Mai” narrates contemporary local stories from the Northeastern region of Thailand, taking viewers on a journey to explore the intriguing beliefs surrounding the sacred object known as the “Phra Mai”, a wooden Buddha image that is traditionally considered auspicious.

The film invites audiences to witness and contemplate the mystique surrounding the 'Phra Mai'.

In addition to ghost stories rooted in traditional beliefs, zombies are making their presence felt in the local film market. Let's wait and see whether Thai zombies or T-Zombies, can establish their own unique identity in the Thai cinema landscape.

“There Will Be Zombies” and “The Package” are the T-Zombies films announced for this year

Comedies are on the menu too, with “Manaman,” set to be released on August 8, and “Chinatown Chacha” coming next week (January 18).

There are several action films with international collaboration, such as “Pattaya Heat”, an action film with a budget exceeding 100 million baht. A joint venture between Wanderer Pictures and Hollywood (Thailand), it features a star-studded cast.

The film is directed and written by Yang Shu Peng, who won Best Director at the Macau International Film Festival in 2009, with Yang Kil Young from South Korea taking charge as the action director.

“5 Days Killer” is a multinational film project from ENDO Entertainment. The production has commenced filming in Thailand, with a directorial team representing three countries – Thailand, India, and France.

“Start It Up” tells the story of two teenage friends from different countries who are facing significant life challenges and unexpected turns, forcing them to join forces and embark on a major mission. They begin their journey by proving themselves and reviving their family's restaurant business in an unforeseen crisis.

On the romantic comedy side, GDH swings into full feel-good mode with “The Chinese Family,” which explores the dynamics of a Chinese family and the generation gap within. The film is inspired by the real-life stories of various families.

“The Interest” is a romantic thriller film that leans towards the darker and more subdued side of love. It delves into the life of a young man, working as a debt collector, who finds himself compelled to pursue a debt owed by a young woman.