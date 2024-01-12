Pakistan seizes propylene glycol from "Dow Chemical, Thailand"

"The batch was labelled as manufactured by Dow Chemical, Thailand," it said.

"On analysis of a sample by the Central Drug Laboratory in Karachi, an unacceptable level of Ethylene Glycol was found," which can lead to serious health risks, the drug authority said.

It said that Ethylene Glycol's ingestion can "affect the central nervous system, and heart, and can cause kidney damage, which can be fatal."

It was not clear whether any amount of the imported chemical was used in local cough syrup.

The drug authority has directed that finished products manufactured from any other batch of propylene glycol from Dow Chemical Thailand be put on hold.

Reuters