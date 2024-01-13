Children’s Day festivities end badly for some children in Satun

Some 30 children were riding on an emergency bridge put on display at the Children’s Day fair at Khuan Don subdistrict in the southern province when the accident happened.

The emergency bridge is part of a truck used to help victims in the case of natural disasters. Children were allowed to ride on the bridge as it was controlled to go up and down via a large cable connected to the truck. The ride became very popular among the children.

However, the cable snapped and the bridge suddenly dropped from a height of about 3 metres, to the shock of parents and guardians keeping an eye on the youngsters.

As many as 15 children were injured in the accident and were rushed to the hospital. Most suffered bruises and sprains, though some fainted from the shock. Four adults also suffered injuries and were taken to hospital along with the children.

Wanida Salae, whose child was among those injured, said the accident occurred suddenly while she was watching her child and niece enjoying the ride.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, meanwhile, voiced concern for the children hurt in the accident and instructed relevant authorities to ensure there is no such mishap in the future. He instructed the authorities to carefully examine all equipment put on display.

He also instructed local authorities to ensure no activities harm children in any way.