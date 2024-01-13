State innovation agency plants seeds of thinkers, dreamers on Children’s Day

The agency organised a special event titled the Science Street under the theme “Children Thinkers, Science Dreamers” at the MHESI compound at Soi Yothi.

There are three main activities:

The “Steam4innovator’s I want to be…” concept encourages young individuals to explore their dream professions and learn the necessary innovative skills.

Paper plane and automated AI drone activities provide drone-flying experiences and making paper planes that can fly far.

Free influenza vaccinations covering four strains, totalling 1,000 doses, are available at no cost.

Children were seen having fun while playing various games and learning cutting-edge techniques from new startup groups that will introduce advanced techniques for those interested in space and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) domains.

Children can also enjoy a variety of other engaging activities provided by 23 different agencies.

Krithpaka Boonfueng, NIA's executive director, said that developing innovative skills can begin at a young age, particularly in the Society 5.0 era, where there is integration between the physical world that humans experience through all five senses, and the virtual world, which integrates technology into every aspect of human life, responding to intelligent living.