State innovation agency plants seeds of thinkers, dreamers on Children’s Day
The Thailand National Innovation Agency (NIA) on Saturday welcomed hundreds of children to its headquarters in Bangkok to experience the fun of science, technology and innovation in celebrating the country's National Children's Day.
The agency organised a special event titled the Science Street under the theme “Children Thinkers, Science Dreamers” at the MHESI compound at Soi Yothi.
There are three main activities:
- The “Steam4innovator’s I want to be…” concept encourages young individuals to explore their dream professions and learn the necessary innovative skills.
- Paper plane and automated AI drone activities provide drone-flying experiences and making paper planes that can fly far.
- Free influenza vaccinations covering four strains, totalling 1,000 doses, are available at no cost.
Children were seen having fun while playing various games and learning cutting-edge techniques from new startup groups that will introduce advanced techniques for those interested in space and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) domains.
Children can also enjoy a variety of other engaging activities provided by 23 different agencies.
Krithpaka Boonfueng, NIA's executive director, said that developing innovative skills can begin at a young age, particularly in the Society 5.0 era, where there is integration between the physical world that humans experience through all five senses, and the virtual world, which integrates technology into every aspect of human life, responding to intelligent living.
"The children will learn necessary innovation skills, both hard skills [knowledge-based] and soft skills [emotional], such as learning new ideas, critical thinking, perseverance, motivation, observation, creative thinking, integration, practical implementation, teamwork, problem-solving, and persuasive communication skills," she said, urging children to participate in the event.
"Artificial intelligence and robotics are critical technologies in driving this shift, as are the use of social media for communication and the integration of technology into homes, cars, financial industries, and healthcare," she said.
Incorporating technology into daily life has become critical in all aspects, making innovation skills extremely important for everyone, regardless of profession, she added.