PM promises equal opportunities for all Thai youth on Children’s Day

In an address at Government House on Saturday, the premier asked parents and teachers to help build experiences and skills for Thai children, so they are ready to live their lives and keep up with their peers.

“The government is committed to promoting every child's access to education. The goal is zero dropouts, meaning no child or youth will be left out of the educational system in this country. The government will tackle the problem of educational inequality,” he said.

“Parents and teachers must help children improve their experience and boost their skills, so they are prepared for life in the modern world. This includes cultivating morality and ethics, which also means learning to respect each other’s rights and freedoms,” Srettha said.

Addressing the children, the premier said: “Each child and youth have their value. Children will determine the future of our nation.”

He added that his “ultimate desire” is for every child to receive basic education. Every child should be encouraged to improve their knowledge, ability and creativity, so that later in life they can employ these to create happiness for themselves and others, Srettha said.

PM Srettha also welcomed many young children visiting his office at the Santi Maitri Building inside the Government House compound. The young visitors queued up to sit on the prime minister’s seat and had their photos taken with the leader.