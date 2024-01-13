Thai children face 3 key threats: vaping, obesity, online gambling

A recent report shows that e-cigarettes or vaping devices have attracted more Thai youths, despite the associated health risks.

A study conducted by the Department of Health Service Support last year found that one in 10 Thai youngsters had developed the habit of smoking e-cigarettes. The report revealed that 92.2% of the surveyed youths succumbed to peer pressure, 3.2% were persuaded by relatives, and 1.6% by family members.

The NESDC said that despite awareness campaigns highlighting the dangers of e-cigarettes, youth are still being drawn by their attractive designs and packaging.

Many vaping devices – now in their fifth generation – have been designed to look like toys, based on popular cartoon characters, the agency said.

“This way, parents and guardians may be unaware that their children own electronic cigarettes,” it said.

Obesity has also been identified as another significant threat to Thai children’s health, with the NESDC pointing to the risk of chronic non-communicable diseases.

The Public Health Ministry’s nutritional status report from last year shows that 13.5% of Thai children aged six to 14 were overweight and even obese, compared to 16.9% of those aged 15-18. This marks a surge of 13.3% and 12.9%, respectively, from a year earlier.

The Department of Health’s targeted ceiling for obesity in youngsters is 12%.

The Public Health Ministry’s report blamed inadequate physical activity for the rising obesity among Thai youths. The survey found that only 16% of youths aged five to 17 engaged in adequate physical activity.