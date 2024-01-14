Thai govt spearheads debt mediation efforts with nationwide market fairs

Government spokesman Chai Wacharonke said these fairs, aimed at mediating debts, will be held every month either on the second Saturday or second Sunday.

The venue will be the provincial hall, offices of the PAD or other suitable places.

Kittirat Na-Ranong, chief adviser to the PM, visited the market fair in Nonthaburi on Sunday. The fair was held from 8.30am to 3.30pm.

At these fairs, debtors dealing with informal lenders can register and PAD officials will work towards mediating their debts with these lenders.