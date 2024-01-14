Thai govt spearheads debt mediation efforts with nationwide market fairs
The Provincial Administration Department (PAD) organised market fairs across the nation on Sunday, so debtors entangled with loan sharks could register for government-mediated negotiations with their creditors.
Government spokesman Chai Wacharonke said these fairs, aimed at mediating debts, will be held every month either on the second Saturday or second Sunday.
The venue will be the provincial hall, offices of the PAD or other suitable places.
Kittirat Na-Ranong, chief adviser to the PM, visited the market fair in Nonthaburi on Sunday. The fair was held from 8.30am to 3.30pm.
At these fairs, debtors dealing with informal lenders can register and PAD officials will work towards mediating their debts with these lenders.
The event will also highlight efforts to provide debtors with income sources. Attendees can register for jobs, particularly part-time opportunities suitable for remote work.
In collaboration with entities such as the Government Savings Bank, Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives and pico finance firms, the PAD is also working to facilitate soft loans for the debtors.
Chai said the premier has prioritised helping people struggling with loans taken from informal lenders and has directed the PAD to collaborate with the police to ensure the protection of those who owe to loan sharks.
The PM has also instructed the PAD to enlist help from tambon chiefs and village heads as mediators. Debtors dealing with loan sharks can register at the PAD website or at district offices nationwide.