Superfoods highlighted at Royal Project Gastronomy Festival 2024

The festival, themed “Vitality Life of Superfood”, features carefully selected superfood ingredients sourced from the mountainous regions, and will run from January 18-28 at Park Paragon, Floor M, and Gourmet Market, Floor G, of the high-end mall in downtown Bangkok.

This year, the Royal Project has curated high-quality ingredients, including Doi Kham brown rice blended with quinoa, azuki beans, quinoa, cold-pressed black sesame, linseed and sesame oils, and herbal drinks infused with extracts of lingzhi mushrooms and giew kua lan.

Highlighted products making their first appearance at the event include Assam goat milk tea, clear water stream tea, and powdered vegetable supplements from Doi Tung Plus.

Notable winter fruits include 80 varieties of strawberries, Cape gooseberries, special rose-flavoured berries unique to the Royal Project, blackberries, seedless black grapes, and a variety of winter vegetables such as kale, Hong Kong bok choy, wrapped Chinese mustard greens, baby carrots, and crispy fresh salad greens like red coral, iceberg lettuce, Oakleaf green, and Oakleaf red.

The festival also showcases high-profile menu items from internationally acclaimed chefs, among them MasterChef Champion Jariya Khattiyot, Chef Pleoy-Natnicha Boonlerd, Chef Thian-Thianchai Pirapongsathorn, Chef Fang-Natthapong Noochuay, and Chef Bell-Pimthip Pongsila, who will be using ingredients from the Royal Project to craft traditional Thai dishes like Massaman curry, Massaman soup, galangal chicken soup, and crispy quail eggs in a Kaffir lime leaf batter.

For tea enthusiasts, there's a chance to taste herbal teas such as Lingzhi mushroom tea, oolong tea with tender bamboo shoots, green tea, and red tea.