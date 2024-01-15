Superfoods highlighted at Royal Project Gastronomy Festival 2024
The Royal Project Gastronomy Festival 2024, which marks the 55th anniversary of the Royal Project Foundation and the auspicious sixth cycle birthday of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn, will be held at Siam Paragon, Bangkok this month.
The festival, themed “Vitality Life of Superfood”, features carefully selected superfood ingredients sourced from the mountainous regions, and will run from January 18-28 at Park Paragon, Floor M, and Gourmet Market, Floor G, of the high-end mall in downtown Bangkok.
This year, the Royal Project has curated high-quality ingredients, including Doi Kham brown rice blended with quinoa, azuki beans, quinoa, cold-pressed black sesame, linseed and sesame oils, and herbal drinks infused with extracts of lingzhi mushrooms and giew kua lan.
Highlighted products making their first appearance at the event include Assam goat milk tea, clear water stream tea, and powdered vegetable supplements from Doi Tung Plus.
Notable winter fruits include 80 varieties of strawberries, Cape gooseberries, special rose-flavoured berries unique to the Royal Project, blackberries, seedless black grapes, and a variety of winter vegetables such as kale, Hong Kong bok choy, wrapped Chinese mustard greens, baby carrots, and crispy fresh salad greens like red coral, iceberg lettuce, Oakleaf green, and Oakleaf red.
The festival also showcases high-profile menu items from internationally acclaimed chefs, among them MasterChef Champion Jariya Khattiyot, Chef Pleoy-Natnicha Boonlerd, Chef Thian-Thianchai Pirapongsathorn, Chef Fang-Natthapong Noochuay, and Chef Bell-Pimthip Pongsila, who will be using ingredients from the Royal Project to craft traditional Thai dishes like Massaman curry, Massaman soup, galangal chicken soup, and crispy quail eggs in a Kaffir lime leaf batter.
For tea enthusiasts, there's a chance to taste herbal teas such as Lingzhi mushroom tea, oolong tea with tender bamboo shoots, green tea, and red tea.
Additionally, beautifully packaged tea sets ideal for gifts are available, including the gratitude tea set and the Tea Book, featuring various tea flavours.
The Royal Project Coffee section offers special drinks brewed by professional baristas using high-quality beans from the mountains.
As a special feature this year, the Royal Project Foundation presents an exhibition on hemp, an economically important plant in line with the royal initiative of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother. The exhibition explores hemp cultivation, aiming to promote employment and generate income from fibre production for handicrafts.
Visitors spending over 1,000 baht at the Royal Project booth can participate in workshops on herbal drink preparation, herbal watercolour painting, and Thai herbal steam inhalation, learning about the processes and ingredients from the Royal Project.
Festival-goers can also explore and shop for various handicraft products and goods from the Chai Pattana Development Foundation, the Mae Fah Luang Foundation, Doi Kham Shop, and handcrafted products from communities nationwide.
Special privileges for shoppers include exclusive menus from Gourmet Market's “You Hunt We Cook” counter and a complimentary eco-friendly heat-reducing fabric bag for purchases exceeding 1,500 baht (limited to 40 bags per day).
For more information, call 02-610-8000, or check out Siam Paragon’s Facebook page.