AI an important agenda item at the World Economic Forum
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is currently in Switzerland attending the 54th World Economic Forum (WEF) conference being held in Davos on the theme “Rebuilding Trust”.
This is the 12th year Thailand has participated in the forum and it provides another opportunity for Srettha to meet and negotiate with global leaders to invest in Thailand.
This year's WEF is being closely watched around the world as it takes place amidst a world that is no longer unified.
The intensity of geopolitical conflicts and the advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) technology are significant. AI has disrupted the world and is one of the four main themes of this meeting, covering politics, economics, AI, and the environment.
The main topics of interest include achieving cooperation and stability in a divided world, creating growth and jobs for the new era, AI as a driver of the economy and society, and long-term strategies for climate, nature, and energy.
WEF began emphasising the importance of AI last year with the AI Governance Summit in November. This year, AI as a driver of the economy and society is one of the most important themes and will be a major topic of discussion, from employment and job skills to governance.
With many countries considering regulations for AI, including the European Union (EU), which drafted its first AI governance legislation in December, AI has become an issue that cannot be overlooked. It is intricately linked to the economy, society, and daily life, and the Thai government must not fail to prioritise it even while it focuses on solving economic problems. The latest WEF risk assessment report indicates that AI is one of the top five global risks for the next two years. In terms of misinformation and distortion of AI data, WEF ranks this as the second highest risk, just behind climate change.