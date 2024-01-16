AI an important agenda item at the World Economic Forum

This is the 12th year Thailand has participated in the forum and it provides another opportunity for Srettha to meet and negotiate with global leaders to invest in Thailand.

This year's WEF is being closely watched around the world as it takes place amidst a world that is no longer unified.

The intensity of geopolitical conflicts and the advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) technology are significant. AI has disrupted the world and is one of the four main themes of this meeting, covering politics, economics, AI, and the environment.