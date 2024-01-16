CAAT implements new boarding pass criteria to verify identity
Thailand's Civil Aviation Authority (CAAT) in introducing new criteria for checking boarding passes and identification at all airports in Thailand, effective today (January 16).
The new criteria are designed to improve security and prevent identity theft. Under the new rules, passengers must present a valid passport or other government-issued ID card, and their boarding pass must match the name on their identity card.
Passengers who do not have a valid passport or another government-issued ID card will not be allowed to board their flight. In addition, passengers who are unable to provide a boarding pass that matches their name will be denied boarding.
CAAT has also issued a list of acceptable forms of ID for international flights. The list includes passports, national ID cards, driver's licenses, and student ID cards.
