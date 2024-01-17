Thai soft power contest invites public to set 5 Guinness world records

The "Thailand Soft Power X Guinness World Records Challenge" will take place at Siam Paragon shopping mall in Bangkok from February 21-27.

The event is a key element of the government’s national soft-power strategy focusing on the 5Fs of food, fashion, film, fight, and festival, said Tourism and Sports Minister’s adviser Supoj Wongjarasrawee at Tuesday’s press conference.

Winners of the challenges will be recorded in the Guinness World Records in the following categories:

1. Punching the most balloons with boxing gloves in one minute.

2. Wearing the most elephant pants in one minute.

3. Eating the most street food (deep-fried dough sticks) in one minute.

4. Wearing the most Phi Ta Khon masks in one minute.

5. Eating the most popcorn in one minute.

Supoj said the five categories are based on foods, products and attractions that are popular among tourists in Thailand, as compiled by the website TasteAtlas.

Ten contestants will compete in each round, except for balloon punching, with three contestants per round.

The top-scorers in each category will receive a Guinness World Records certificate, a travel voucher and cash worth 10,000 baht. The first and second runners-ups will win a travel voucher and cash prizes of 5,000 baht and 3,000 baht respectively. The rest of the competitors up to 10th place will receive a travel voucher.

Register at www.tourismthailand.org/thailandsoftpowerchallenge or at the venue. Each person can enter up to three categories.