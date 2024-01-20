‘Pigkaploy’ creator defends video, says no effort to ‘whitewash’ Thai military

The video, titled “For What We Have Soldiers: Episode 1”, showcased actress-cum-influencer Ploypailin “Ploy” Thangprabhaporn’s three-day experience at a remote military post in Chiang Mai’s Wiang Haeng district.

While many of her followers expressed moral support, with some suggesting that she was being victimised by “political bigots and crazy people”, some critics claimed she was allowing the video to be used in a military publicity campaign.

Addressing the critics, Ploypailin said her intention was not to “whitewash” anyone and was sorry that the video title had caused a misunderstanding.

“I wish to apologise for causing an issue that led to misunderstanding and disappointment for many people,” she said in a Facebook post on Friday.

The video depicts the difficulties junior Thai soldiers stationed in the border area experience, and many netizens claimed it had been made in line with instructions from the Army.

Ploypailin, however, insists that she had produced the video because she personally wanted to learn about the missions of Thai soldiers stationed in border areas.