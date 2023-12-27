Defence minister encourages military conscription

Speaking at the “New Year, New Soldiers, New Opportunities” event in Bangkok, Sutin said the number of voluntary conscriptions has been rising in the past few years, signalling that more people are interested in joining the military.

The event was hosted by the Office of the Permanent Secretary for Defence at its headquarters in Phra Nakhon district, in a bid to publicise the military’s policies and achievements, as well as strengthen its relationship with the public.

Sutin, who took office three months ago, said he aims to eradicate negative images of military conscription, notably the physical torture and hazing of new recruits, and right the false belief that recruits could lose educational or career opportunities while completing their 2-year conscription term.

“We will change the public view of military conscription, make them see that it is actually two years of new opportunities,” he said. “Meanwhile, the military must improve its training of new recruits, focusing on skills development across all aspects, and eliminating any form of abuse, either physical or financial.”

He said he would reiterate this policy at training centres nationwide before the new recruits enter the camps in April next year.

The minister also joined chiefs of the armed forces in the open kitchen to make Phad Kaphrao and omelettes, which are given for free to visitors of the event.

The event also featured stage performances by well-known enlisted soldiers, including Lieutenant Sombat Banchamek, also known as Buakaw Banchamek, a Muay Thai legend, and Private Pittaya Sae-chow, a member of LAZ1 boy band.