Number of military generals holding ceremonial posts to be slashed in 3 years

Jirayu Huangsup, spokesman of the Defence Ministry, said Sutin would implement the policy of streamlining the armed forces by reducing the number of generals holding unnecessary posts by more than 50% within three years.

Currently, there are some 2,000 generals in the armed forces and about 1,300 of them hold commanding and other key positions while about 700 are appointed as specialists, or ceremonial posts.

Jirayu said Sutin wanted to reduce the generals in the group of 700 specialists to just about 300 in three years.