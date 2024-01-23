Juvenile justice: is raising the legal age of adulthood the answer?

On January 12, Buaphan's lifeless body was discovered in a pond near a school in Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo Province, with severe head and face injuries. Her husband, Panya was arrested and later admitted to the crime.

Security camera footage, obtained by a reporter from Channel 8 News, revealed the real culprit: the teenage gang, who beat Buaphan then transported her unconscious body to the pond where she was later found.

Only after the footage was aired did the authorities apprehend the five teenagers and release Buaphan's husband.

Pol Col Pichet Srichantra, the Aranyaprathet police station commander, faced a 30-day transfer to an inactive post at Sa Kaeo police headquarters after audio clips surfaced, suggesting the mistreatment of Panya during the investigation into his wife's murder. The teenagers were later sent to a juvenile detention centre.

The incident is as much an example of police delinquency as it is of juvenile crime. Understandably, it has also propelled the public to share their opinions about juvenile justice, with some arguing that lowering the legal age of adulthood, thereby exposing teenagers to harsher penalties, would help lessen crimes by youths.

But this isn’t the first time that this type of controversy has led to heated debates.

In 2023, there were many cases of violence committed by teenagers, among them two schoolgirls, aged 12 and 13, drowning a 15-year-old girl in a rice paddy in a conflict over a boy.