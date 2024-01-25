Two baby leopard cats rescued in Phichit province

Pimchanok Songmongkol, a veterinarian with Protected Areas Regional Office 12, said the kittens have been named "Juk" and "Pia", respectively.

"Leopard cats cannot be pets because they are wild carnivores. These cats will become ferocious as they grow up," she warned.

The leopard cat is a small wild cat native to continental South, Southeast, and East Asia.

Since 2002, it has been listed as of Least Concern on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List as it is widely distributed although threatened by habitat loss and hunting in parts of its range.