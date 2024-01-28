Labrador found not suitable for military bought at auction for THB95,000
A Labrador named "Lee-ann" fetched the highest price of 95,000 baht on Saturday when the Royal Thai Army held an auction of 100 military dogs that did not meet the requirements for service.
The auction was held at the Royal Thai Army Veterinary Center in Lopburi province.
The new owner of "Lee-ann", Veerachart Thongpheuk, said she came from Bangkok to bid for the dog. She said she was attracted by the labrador's red nose and that she planned to raise her like a child.
"I'm going to take her home, raise her like a child and give her a lot of love and care," Veerachart said.
Lee-ann is a two-year-old female Labrador. She is trained in basic obedience and has a good temperament. She is also healthy and vaccinated.
The auction raised a total of 1.3 million baht, which will be used to support the Royal Thai Army Veterinary Center.
The auction of military dogs is a regular event held by the Army. The dogs that are auctioned are typically those that are deemed not suitable for service due to age, health, or temperament. The dogs are typically sold to civilians or to other organisations that can provide them with a good home.