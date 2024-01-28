Labrador found not suitable for military bought at auction for THB95,000

"I'm going to take her home, raise her like a child and give her a lot of love and care," Veerachart said.

Lee-ann is a two-year-old female Labrador. She is trained in basic obedience and has a good temperament. She is also healthy and vaccinated.

The auction raised a total of 1.3 million baht, which will be used to support the Royal Thai Army Veterinary Center.