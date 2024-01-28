Trade rep courts Bollywood in bid to promote Thai soft power

Nalinee, who was in India on Thursday to promote bilateral cooperation, said she had a chance to meet Bhatt, the lead actress in the acclaimed film “Gangubai Kathiawadi”, and encouraged her to consider collaborations in Thailand.

She shared the exchange with a team of government spokespersons upon her return and the discussion was published on the Thai government website.

Nalinee said upon meeting Bhatt, she found out that the actress had just returned from Phuket. Bhatt also told her that she loves Thai cuisine, especially somtam, phad thai and fresh coconut juice.