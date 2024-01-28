Many civilians killed, injured as Myanmar military steps up attacks in Loikaw
A top official from the Karenni Army alleged on Sunday that the Myanmar military has stepped up artillery fire and air raids on Kayah state and razed the capital Loikaw.
The source added that many residents’ homes were set ablaze, and many were killed or injured.
The source added that forces from the Karenni Army, the People’s Defence Forces and the Karenni Nationalities Defence Force had tried to put out the fire, but failed because they did not have fire engines.
However, the source said, that Karenni troops ambushed a Myanmar military battalion at a town across the border from Mae Hong Son.
The source added that Myanmar troops had also stepped up air raids against Karenni soldiers patrolling between Doi Yamu and Ban Sompai to prevent the Karenni Army from getting reinforcements from Phasong in southern Kayah State.