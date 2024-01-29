Thai police warn Liverpool soccer fans of new online scam

The scammers are reportedly sending messages to fans claiming to be from Alonso, asking for donations to help the Liverpool club. The messages often include a link to a fraudulent website that is designed to steal the victim’s personal information and money.

The CIB is urging fans to be vigilant and not to click on links from unknown online message senders. If you receive an online message from someone claiming to be from Xavi Alonso, you should verify the authenticity of the message before responding, police advised.

