Thai police warn Liverpool soccer fans of new online scam
The Thai police's Central Investigation Bureau warned Liverpool soccer fans on January 28 to be wary of a new scam involving fake messages from the club’s new manager, Xavi Alonso.
The scammers are reportedly sending messages to fans claiming to be from Alonso, asking for donations to help the Liverpool club. The messages often include a link to a fraudulent website that is designed to steal the victim’s personal information and money.
The CIB is urging fans to be vigilant and not to click on links from unknown online message senders. If you receive an online message from someone claiming to be from Xavi Alonso, you should verify the authenticity of the message before responding, police advised.
The following are some tips for avoiding scams:
-Never click on links from unknown senders.
-Be suspicious of messages that ask for personal information or money.
If you are unsure whether a message is genuine, contact the organisation, or person directly.
The CIB is also working with Liverpool FC to investigate the scam. The club has advised fans to report any suspicious messages to the police.
Some tips to spot a possible online scam:
-The message may be poorly written, or grammatically incorrect.
-The sender may use a generic or misspelled name.
-The message may ask for personal information or money without providing a legitimate reason.
-If you receive a message that you think may be a scam, do not respond. Instead, delete the message and report it to the police.