Kaset Fair to showcase the latest in farming innovations

The nine-day event will be held across over a dozen zones in the university campus in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district.

Highlights include the Kaset Station exhibition that showcases the university’s latest research and innovation achievements in agriculture. For the shoppers, the Kasetsart Floating Market brings together local produce, fresh flowers and OTOP products in one convenient location.

Plant and pet lovers will find their favourite products as well as new pals in the Plants of Love and Pet Society zones, while all family members can relax in the Fun Park which also features hundreds of street food vendors.

Sahamongkolfilm International brings back its open-air film festival for the second year to Zone K of Kaset Fair, featuring a Thai and international film every night throughout the event from 7pm onward. Admission is free.

The central stage of the university’s grand meeting hall meanwhile will be home to cultural performances, shows by university students, and free concerts by amateur bands every evening from 5.30pm to 9pm.

The university provides ample parking space throughout the fair from 6am to midnight. To check for parking locations, visit: https://kuparking.ku.ac.th/

To reach Kasetsart via public transport, hop on BTS train to Kasetsart University station (exit 1), or take the following buses: 134, 510, 206, 29, 52, 69, 187, 191, 504, 555, 522, 114, 34, 59, 107, 129, 185, 503, 26, 512, 513, 543, 39, 39, 524, 126, 63, 144, 522, 24, 104, 177, 34, 528 and 545.