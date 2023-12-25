Agriculture Ministry prefers range of projects for farmers

The ministry's agricultural land reform committee has approved four projects as New Year gifts as follows:

1. Setting up two solar-powered pumping systems in the land reform area of Krabi's Mueang district worth 5.73 million baht

2. Building four reinforced concrete roads in the land reform area of Kanchanaburi's Sai Yok district worth 25.02 million baht

3. Changing Sor Por Kor 4-01 documents into agriculture land title deeds for the fiscal year 2024

4. Introducing five urgent agriculture land reform projects in designated areas during fiscal 2024, namely: land allocation; promoting agroforestry; developing community businesses; promoting organic agriculture; and promoting and developing careers to solve land issues, boost farmers' income and reduce inequality.