Agriculture Ministry prefers range of projects for farmers
The project to change Sor Por Kor 4-01 documents into agriculture land title deeds, which is scheduled to launch on January 15, is part of a New Year gift to farmers from the Agriculture Ministry.
The ministry's agricultural land reform committee has approved four projects as New Year gifts as follows:
1. Setting up two solar-powered pumping systems in the land reform area of Krabi's Mueang district worth 5.73 million baht
2. Building four reinforced concrete roads in the land reform area of Kanchanaburi's Sai Yok district worth 25.02 million baht
3. Changing Sor Por Kor 4-01 documents into agriculture land title deeds for the fiscal year 2024
4. Introducing five urgent agriculture land reform projects in designated areas during fiscal 2024, namely: land allocation; promoting agroforestry; developing community businesses; promoting organic agriculture; and promoting and developing careers to solve land issues, boost farmers' income and reduce inequality.
The committee is also considering ways to ensure that farmers who are eligible to receive benefits from the agriculture land reform projects can request loans from financial or agriculture institutions.
It also approved increasing the number of agriculture land title deeds under an agreement between the Agricultural Land Reform Office (ALRO) and Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC). The agreement could be applied to other financial or agricultural institutions.
“These projects and activities aim to enhance farmers' quality of life," said Agriculture Minister Thamanat Prompow, confirming that agricultural land title deeds will be offered to farmers as a New Year’s gift on January 15.
Conditions on changing Sor Por Kor 4-01 documents into agriculture land title deeds are as follow:
▪︎ Land must be only used for agriculture.
▪︎ Land can be transferred among eligible farmers under the laws.
▪︎ Valuable plants must be cultivated on the land as per ALRO's requirement.
▪︎ Farmers can use the land as collateral with all financial institutions, especially those operated by the government.
▪︎ Farmers must have Sor Por Kor 4-01 documents and grow plants on the land for at least five years.
As many as 1.62 million farmers with a total of 22.07 rai (3.53 hectares) are eligible to change their Sor Por Kor 4-01 documents into land title deeds.