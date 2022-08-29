Thailand and Vietnam join hands to push global rice price up

He added that the cooperation was approved by Agriculture Minister Chalermchai Sreeon and his counterpart Le Minh Hoan.

"This is the first time that Thailand and Vietnam, the world's second- and third-largest rice exporters, have agreed to cooperate on boosting the global rice price," he said.

Both Thailand and Vietnam believe that the current global rice price is unfair to farmers, as they are suffering from debt and poverty, he said.

He also explained that rice production costs have risen sharply due to the Covid-19 crisis and the Russia-Ukraine war.

"If the situation continues, farmers would turn to growing other crops that generate higher income, leading to a decline in rice production with its greater impact on global supply of food," he said.