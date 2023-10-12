1.62 million farmers eligible to change documents into land title deeds

He said the committee had approved in principle the change of Sor Por Kor 4-01 documents held by farmers into land title deeds, with a few conditions:

▪︎ Land must be only for agriculture.

▪︎ Land can be transferred among eligible farmers under the laws.

▪︎ Valuable plants must be cultivated on the land as per the Agricultural Land Reform Office (ALRO)'s requirement.

▪︎ Farmers can use the land as collateral assets with all financial institutions, especially those operated by the government.

▪︎ Farmers must have Sor Por Kor 4-01 documents and grow plants on the land for at least five years.

As many as 1.62 million farmers with a total of 22.07 rai (3.53 hectares) are eligible to change their Sor Por Kor 4-01 documents into land title deeds, he said, adding that the ALRO is responsible to work on this issue.

He reiterated that the first agriculture land title deed would be handed out to farmers by January 15 next year, expecting all provincial land reform offices to hand out new title deeds to all farmers within five years.