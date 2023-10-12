1.62 million farmers eligible to change documents into land title deeds
As many as 1.62 million farmers would be eligible to change their Sor Por Kor 4-01 documents into land title deeds, Agriculture Minister Thamanat Prompow said on Thursday.
He said the committee had approved in principle the change of Sor Por Kor 4-01 documents held by farmers into land title deeds, with a few conditions:
▪︎ Land must be only for agriculture.
▪︎ Land can be transferred among eligible farmers under the laws.
▪︎ Valuable plants must be cultivated on the land as per the Agricultural Land Reform Office (ALRO)'s requirement.
▪︎ Farmers can use the land as collateral assets with all financial institutions, especially those operated by the government.
▪︎ Farmers must have Sor Por Kor 4-01 documents and grow plants on the land for at least five years.
As many as 1.62 million farmers with a total of 22.07 rai (3.53 hectares) are eligible to change their Sor Por Kor 4-01 documents into land title deeds, he said, adding that the ALRO is responsible to work on this issue.
He reiterated that the first agriculture land title deed would be handed out to farmers by January 15 next year, expecting all provincial land reform offices to hand out new title deeds to all farmers within five years.
Thamanat added that the committee had approved the project to allocate land for agriculture to heirs of deceased owners by July 15 next year.
This project came as 171,434 land owners have not reported themselves to ALRO, he said, adding that their heirs can contact provincial land reform offices and their mobile units nationwide.
He said the committee also approved a project to assist farmers who are in debt to the agricultural land reform fund, for which farmers' eligibility include:
▪︎ The remaining principal of all contracts as of September 30 this year does not exceed 300,000 baht.
▪︎ Have good debt repayment record and able to postpone debt repayment and waive interest
The first phase of the project will run from November 1 this year to October 31 next year, he said, adding that there will be an evaluation before commencing the second and third phases of the project.
He added that 17,806 farmers are eligible to participate in this project by registering with provincial land reform offices nationwide.