Sor Por Kor 4-01 deeds to be changed into normal title deeds as a New Year’s gift
The Sor Por Kor 4-01 documents held by farmers will be turned into land title deeds as a New Year’s gift for farmers, Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Thamanat Prompow said.
Speaking at Government House on Monday, he said the Agricultural Land Reform Office (ALRO)'s secretary-general has been appointed to discuss the legal process of the change with relevant agencies.
Thamanat said the change will be discussed by relevant officials to see when it can be granted. He added that there will also be an approval of details related to land possession.
The minister said the deeds can be changed without having to wait for a relevant law to be enforced. As to how many Sor Por Kor 4-01 title deeds can be changed, he said the ALRO secretary-general was working on the issue.
He also said there was no need to worry that changing the deeds would make it easy for landowners to sell their plots to capitalists because the land can only be used for farming.
Sor Por Kor 4-01 title deeds were handed over to landless farmers under the condition that the plots only be used for farming.
The land cannot be sold or transferred to anyone other than the owner’s heir, agricultural institutions, or the ALRO. Violators stand to face imprisonment under the Criminal Code.