Kaset Fair showcases a new environmentally friendly rice breed

The ongoing event at Kamphaeng Saen Campus of Kasetsart University in Nakhon Pathom province ends on Monday (December 11).

Khao Hom Siam 2 has been developed to lower emission of greenhouse gases, such as nitrogen, while growing and could be the answer to climate change, said Meechai Siangliw, a researcher at the National Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (BIOTEC).

BIOTEC and the university’s Rice Science Centre have been developing a new breed of rice that has a similar aroma as the famous Hom Mali, or jasmine rice, while having a higher output per rai and lower gas emissions.

Khao Hom Siam 2 is also resilient to the impact of climate change, including drought and floods, as well as diseases and pests commonly found in Thailand, he added.

BIOTEC and the Rice Science Centre also introduced several other rice breeds at the fair which suit different climate and water resources of each region. They include the Hom Malai Man rice for the off-season growing, which is resilient against the leaf blight disease; the Hom Naga sticky rice that can be grown throughout the year; and the Nan 59 rice that has a shorter stem and is therefore not prone to breakage.

Other agricultural innovations showcased at the fair include a greenhouse gas detector for farming, disease-resilient cherry tomatoes, rice-field art exhibition, and booths selling OTOP products.