Evidence not strong enough to convict suspects of drug money laundering: court

The case against Tun Min Latt, Dean Young Gultula (son-in-law of Thai senator Upakit Pachariyangkun, and the Allure Group (P&E) was thrown out on grounds that the evidence supplied by the public prosecutors was not strong enough.

Thun, Dean, Namhom Netrtrakul, and Piyada Khamtoh were arrested in September last year on suspicion of cooperating to launder drug money through their electricity distribution business, Allure Group.

Public prosecutors named Tun, Dean, Namhom, Piyada and Allure the first, second, third, fourth and fifth defendants respectively.