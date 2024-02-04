All piers in Nakhon Phanom to be checked ahead of annual Phra That Phanom rites

Thousands of Laotians cross the river every day from February 17 to 25 to worship at the sacred Phra That Phanom stupa in the northeastern province every year.

Manaporn said on Sunday that she has instructed Kiartisak Pongpanat, acting director of the Nakhon Phanom marine office, to work with Pallop Klindee, an inspector of the department and marine police station in That Phanom district to check all piers on the Thai side of the Mekong River in That Phanom district.

She added that Thai marine officials will also seek cooperation from their Laotian counterparts to check the security of piers on the Laos side.