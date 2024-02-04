All piers in Nakhon Phanom to be checked ahead of annual Phra That Phanom rites
Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri has ordered the Marine Department to ensure all piers along the Mekong River in Nakhon Phanom are safe ahead of the annual worshipping rites.
Thousands of Laotians cross the river every day from February 17 to 25 to worship at the sacred Phra That Phanom stupa in the northeastern province every year.
Manaporn said on Sunday that she has instructed Kiartisak Pongpanat, acting director of the Nakhon Phanom marine office, to work with Pallop Klindee, an inspector of the department and marine police station in That Phanom district to check all piers on the Thai side of the Mekong River in That Phanom district.
She added that Thai marine officials will also seek cooperation from their Laotian counterparts to check the security of piers on the Laos side.
Thai marine officials will also tell both Thai and Laotian shuttle boat operators to employ full security measures for their passengers, she added.
For instance, she said, any passenger boat arriving at or departing from any of the piers on the Thai side must be equipped with life vests for every passenger, the minister added.
Security will also be tightened at temporary checkpoints along the Mekong River for the weekly markets on Mondays and Thursdays because a lot of Laotian vendors cross the river to sell their goods on the Thai side, she added.
As per the order, Kiartisak said security checks will be stepped up at piers and checkpoints for weekly markets at Nakhon Phanom’s Ban Paeng, Tha Uthen, Muang and That Phanom districts.