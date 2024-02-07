DITP, GIT Gear Up for the 69th Bangkok Gems and Jewelry Fair

The event is expected to generate at least 3.3 billion baht in trade value.

Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit, DITP Director-General said “As one of the world’s top 5 global gems and jewellery trade fairs, Bangkok Gems plays a pivotal role in driving Thailand’s economy. In 2023, the gem and jewellery sector secured the third position in Thailand's overall exports, with a total export value of 14,787 million US dollars (including unprocessed gold) and 8,808.49 million US dollars (excluding unprocessed gold), marking a significant 9.61% increase compared to the same period in the previous year. Furthermore, the gems and jewellery industry engages nearly 800,000 individuals across the supply chain.”

The Bangkok Gems and Jewelry Fair is considered an essential mechanism in reinforcing Thailand’s gems and jewellery industry and highlighting the country’s standing as the world’s leading gems and jewellery destination.