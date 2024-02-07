DITP, GIT Gear Up for the 69th Bangkok Gems and Jewelry Fair
The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) and The Gem and Jewelry Institute of Thailand (GIT), alongside a joint committee of 13 organizations, announce the 69th edition of Bangkok Gems and Jewelry Fair between February 21-25, 2024 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.
The event is expected to generate at least 3.3 billion baht in trade value.
Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit, DITP Director-General said “As one of the world’s top 5 global gems and jewellery trade fairs, Bangkok Gems plays a pivotal role in driving Thailand’s economy. In 2023, the gem and jewellery sector secured the third position in Thailand's overall exports, with a total export value of 14,787 million US dollars (including unprocessed gold) and 8,808.49 million US dollars (excluding unprocessed gold), marking a significant 9.61% increase compared to the same period in the previous year. Furthermore, the gems and jewellery industry engages nearly 800,000 individuals across the supply chain.”
The Bangkok Gems and Jewelry Fair is considered an essential mechanism in reinforcing Thailand’s gems and jewellery industry and highlighting the country’s standing as the world’s leading gems and jewellery destination.
Sumed Prasongpongchai, Director of GIT, stated that “The Bangkok Gems and Jewelry Fair serves as a pivotal meeting point for global gem and jewellery traders, where they gather to negotiate and place orders with Thai manufacturers, particularly for coloured gemstones. Thailand holds the world's third-largest market share in this sector, a recognition attributed to Thai craftsmen's revered skills in gem cutting and enhancing the quality of gemstones, acknowledged globally."
Following the success of the previous event, space bookings for this edition have exceeded expectations, with over 1,100 exhibitors - both local and international - occupying more than 2,500 booths. Anticipating an attendance of over 40,000 visitors worldwide, the fair is expected to generate no less than 3.3 billion Baht in trade value.
In addition to the trade fair, the event will feature numerous interesting activities, including the Networking Reception, the New Faces zone, The Jewellers showcase featuring the works of emerging Thai designers, the “RIT-RICH” showcase spotlighting spiritual power jewellery in Thailand, as well as the export clinic conducted by DITP commercial representatives from Thai Trade Centers around the world. There will also be seminars on various topics such as production techniques, marketing, and more.
The organizers, DITP and GIT, also revealed a special highlight of the 69th edition, which is the opening ceremony that will be graciously presided over by HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana. Her Royal Highness also grants permission for the showcases of the jewellery design collaboration under the brand "SIRIVANNAVARI x BEAUTY GEMS" in a special exhibition titled "Heirlooms of Elegance". This exhibition not only unveils a high jewellery collection that reflects the princess’s artistic talents and personal stories but also helps highlight the prowess of Thai gems and jewellery that is unparalleled in the global arena.
The 69th Bangkok Gems and Jewelry Fair is scheduled to take place between February 21-25, 2024 at Hall 1-8 on the G and LG floors of the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC), Bangkok.