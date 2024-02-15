FRIDAY, February 16, 2024
nationthailand

Rot Fai joins other Bangkok parks by offering free boating

Rot Fai joins other Bangkok parks by offering free boating
THURSDAY, February 15, 2024

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has invited city residents to try kayaking and pedal boating on the lake at Rot Fai park in Chatuchak district.

Rot Fai, officially known as Wachirabenchathat Park, has joined Lumpini and Benchakitti parks in offering free water sports activities for Bangkok residents.

Rot Fai park is located on Kamphaeng Phet 3 Road in Lat Yao subdistrict, next door to Chatuchak Weekend Market.

Fifteen kayaks and 15 duck-shaped pedal boats are available for free 30-minute rides from 3pm to 6pm.

Rot Fai joins other Bangkok parks by offering free boating

The boating attraction is in line with the BMA's policy to encourage city residents to use the public parks for physical and mental health benefits.

ALL 5 PHOTOS

image-gallery
image-gallery
image-gallery
image-gallery
image-gallery
TAGS
Suan Rot FaiBangkokfree boat ridesBMAChatuchak MarketThe NationThailandNews
RELATED
nationthailand