Rot Fai joins other Bangkok parks by offering free boating
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has invited city residents to try kayaking and pedal boating on the lake at Rot Fai park in Chatuchak district.
Rot Fai, officially known as Wachirabenchathat Park, has joined Lumpini and Benchakitti parks in offering free water sports activities for Bangkok residents.
Rot Fai park is located on Kamphaeng Phet 3 Road in Lat Yao subdistrict, next door to Chatuchak Weekend Market.
Fifteen kayaks and 15 duck-shaped pedal boats are available for free 30-minute rides from 3pm to 6pm.
The boating attraction is in line with the BMA's policy to encourage city residents to use the public parks for physical and mental health benefits.
