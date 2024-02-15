Rot Fai joins other Bangkok parks by offering free boating

Rot Fai, officially known as Wachirabenchathat Park, has joined Lumpini and Benchakitti parks in offering free water sports activities for Bangkok residents.

Rot Fai park is located on Kamphaeng Phet 3 Road in Lat Yao subdistrict, next door to Chatuchak Weekend Market.

Fifteen kayaks and 15 duck-shaped pedal boats are available for free 30-minute rides from 3pm to 6pm.