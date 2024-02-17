Officials hunt for wild Bengal tiger spotted wandering in Kamphaeng Phet village

They hope to capture the tiger and release it in the wild before it causes any public harm.

The village headman said he was alerted of the sighting by a villager on Friday evening, while another captured a picture of the big cat running past a cassava plantation into the tamarind forest.

The photograph showed a medium-sized male Bengal tiger about 120 centimetres long.

Dechapisit Thongmaha, who photographed the tiger, said he believes the animal may be injured in its left eye, probably why he wandered away from his herd.

Park officials who arrived on Friday night advised the villagers to stay indoors while they set up blocks around the perimeter of the forest. Their aim was to start the operation in the morning when the visibility is better.

As of press time, the tiger was still eluding the rangers, though signs indicate it may still be hiding in the forest.

Tigers are protected under Thailand’s Wild Animal Reservation and Protection Act of 2019 and under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

In 2022, the International Union for Conservation of Nature estimated that approximately 30 tigers are living in Thailand’s western forest complex, which comprises Mae Wong National Park, Khlong Lan National Park, and Khlong Wang Chao National Park in Kamphaeng Phet province, and Umphang Wildlife Sanctuary in Tak province.