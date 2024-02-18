DSI offers 2 million baht for info on murder of Japanese woman in Sukhothai 17 years ago

The DSI made this announcement after the parents of Tomoko Kawashita, then 27, returned to Thailand last week to follow up on the progress of the investigation into the murder of their daughter.

The woman’s body was found on November 25, 2007, in the Sukhothai Historical Park near Wat Saphan Hin with signs of assault and a slashed throat.

The DSI took over the case in 2013 after the investigation was stalled for years as local police were unable to identify any suspects.

Her parents, Yasuaki and Eiko Kawashita, accompanied by Japanese Embassy officials, paid a courtesy call to Justice Minister Thawee Sodsong on Thursday.