Germs in stagnant water likely cause of pink shade of Nonthaburi canal on Valentine’s day, say scientists

The case of the “pink canal water” discovered in Khlong Bang Phraek near the back of the Big C department store in Tiwanon Street, Nonthaburi province on February 14, prompted the Department of Science Service (DSS) to dispatch scientists to investigate and determine the cause of the incident.

The Mobile Rapid Response Scientific Team (DSS Team) conducted on-site inspections to assess the quality of the off-coloured water. An analysis using a compound light microscope with 600x magnification revealed a significant presence of purple bacteria.

The scientists concluded, using a compound light microscope with 600 magnification, that purple sulfur bacteria is the cause of the observable pink hue.

Purple sulfur bacteria are a type of anaerobic bacteria, meaning they do not require oxygen for their metabolism. They are often found in stratified environments, as well as in hot springs and stagnant water sources. The water in the Khlong Bang Phraek canal exhibits stagnant conditions, say the scientists.