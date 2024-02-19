Germs in stagnant water likely cause of pink shade of Nonthaburi canal on Valentine’s day, say scientists
Scientists say that excessive pollution caused the water in the Nonthaburi’s canals to turn pink on Valentine’s Day.
The case of the “pink canal water” discovered in Khlong Bang Phraek near the back of the Big C department store in Tiwanon Street, Nonthaburi province on February 14, prompted the Department of Science Service (DSS) to dispatch scientists to investigate and determine the cause of the incident.
The Mobile Rapid Response Scientific Team (DSS Team) conducted on-site inspections to assess the quality of the off-coloured water. An analysis using a compound light microscope with 600x magnification revealed a significant presence of purple bacteria.
The scientists concluded, using a compound light microscope with 600 magnification, that purple sulfur bacteria is the cause of the observable pink hue.
Purple sulfur bacteria are a type of anaerobic bacteria, meaning they do not require oxygen for their metabolism. They are often found in stratified environments, as well as in hot springs and stagnant water sources. The water in the Khlong Bang Phraek canal exhibits stagnant conditions, say the scientists.
When the water in the Khlong Bang Phraek canal is low in oxygen or has high turbidity, the conditions become suitable for the growth of purple sulfur bacteria.
These bacteria thrive by utilising organic acids in wastewater and hydrogen sulfide as their nutrients. Additionally, they harness sunlight for energy through the process of photosynthesis.
According to Rungruang Kitpathi, the DSS Director-General, the canal’s oxygen deficiency could be addressed by either installing air-based aeration systems or by reducing the organic pollution load in the canal by bringing down the volume of wastewater discharge.
Rungruang also recommends that the public refrain from using the canal water for domestic consumption and be cautious about coming into direct contact with the canal water.
“In case of contact, immediate cleaning with water and soap is advised,” said Rungruang. “Going forward, DSS will collaborate with relevant agencies to conduct inspections and implement corrective measures.”