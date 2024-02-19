NACC seeks legal action against ex-Kaeng Krachan chief, 3 others over graft charges

An NACC source said on Monday that the agency had asked the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry and the Office of Attorney-General to take disciplinary and criminal action against Chaiwat and a few accomplices since late last month.

The source said the NACC had grounds to suspect that Chaiwat and a few other officials at the National Kaeng Krachan Park were guilty of graft related to the construction of an office in the Huay Komrit area within the park.

The source said the alleged crime took place when Chaiwat was chief of the park several years ago.