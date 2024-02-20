Garganey ducks enjoy Buri Ram’s wetlands before flying to winter in Europe
From the beginning of February, in the wetland area of Huai Talat Reservoir in Buri Ram province, there has been a significant presence of a large flock of approximately 400 Garganey ducks foraging in the area.
The head of the prohibited hunting zone at Huai Talat Reservoir in Buri Ram has documented images and shared them. This has allowed viewers to glimpse the beauty and appreciate the fertility of the wetland area, reflecting the collaborative efforts of all sectors in preserving this richness.
Garganey, scientifically known as Spatula querquedula, are a small to medium-sized bird. Males have dark brown heads, white eyebrows, and dark brown plumage elsewhere.
There is a long striped pattern of white and black on the shoulders, and the belly is white, contrasting with the colour of the chest, which is a distinct and sharp brown.
Females, on the other hand, have brown plumage overall, with white eyebrows similar to males. They have small, round, white spots on the beak, particularly at the base, chin, throat, and white underbelly.
This species predominantly inhabits large water sources, engaging in nocturnal foraging while resting or remaining close to the water during daylight hours.
As a migratory bird and a protected wildlife species, the Garganey is on the brink of its winter migration, seeking refuge and warmth in warmer regions of Asia and Europe.
Typically, migration occurs from October to March, coinciding with the breeding season. During this period, male Garganeys construct nests on the ground in densely vegetated areas. Females lay approximately 6-12 eggs at a time, with an incubation period of 23-25 days, resulting in the simultaneous hatching of ducklings.