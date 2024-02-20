Garganey ducks enjoy Buri Ram’s wetlands before flying to winter in Europe

The head of the prohibited hunting zone at Huai Talat Reservoir in Buri Ram has documented images and shared them. This has allowed viewers to glimpse the beauty and appreciate the fertility of the wetland area, reflecting the collaborative efforts of all sectors in preserving this richness.

Garganey, scientifically known as Spatula querquedula, are a small to medium-sized bird. Males have dark brown heads, white eyebrows, and dark brown plumage elsewhere.

There is a long striped pattern of white and black on the shoulders, and the belly is white, contrasting with the colour of the chest, which is a distinct and sharp brown.