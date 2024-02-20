Thailand, UK announce deeper collaboration in science, innovation

To foster strong collaboration in this field, Thailand Science Research and Innovation (TSRI) on Monday announced collaboration with the British Embassy in Thailand to enhance capabilities and promote knowledge exchange between two countries.

This initiative is facilitated through the International Science Partnerships Fund (ISPF), which supports research and innovation collaborations with Thailand through delivery partners in the UK and Thailand.

The UK’s Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) has allocated a budget of £319 million (14.52 billion baht) for the period of 2022 to 2025 to provide opportunities for UK researchers to work with partner countries globally under four main themes: Resilient Planet, Transformative Technologies, Healthy People, Animals and Plants, and Tomorrow’s Talent.

“The past successes in research and development cooperation between Thailand and the UK, coupled with the launch of ISPF this time, will serve as catalysts in preparing Thai researchers to participate in these funds,” said Mark Gooding, UK ambassador to Thailand.

Road to a developed and future-ready country

Thailand devised a plan for the years 2023-2027 to address global challenges through the use of science, research and innovation (SRI). It also aligns with the objectives of becoming a further developed and future-ready country, as well as enhancing the quality of life and competitiveness in the face of an economy that adds value to the Thai people.

The plan consists of four strategies:

• Economic development through value-driven and creative economies to enhance the country’s competitiveness, sustainability, and future readiness;

• Sustainable development of society and the environment for increased flexibility in responding to global changes;

• Cutting-edge science, technology, research, and innovation for future opportunities and readiness;

• Human resource development and scientific institutions, research, and innovation for a leap forward.

“We are confident that working together under the International Science Partnerships Fund (ISPF) this time will foster strong collaboration, promote capacity building, and facilitate knowledge exchange between the two countries,” said Patamawadee Pochanukul, president of TSRI.