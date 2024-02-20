Thailand, UK announce deeper collaboration in science, innovation
Thailand and the UK recently announced a deeper collaboration in science, research and innovation, with the objective of developing and delivering sustainable scientific knowledge for future benefits.
This collaboration agreement has come at a time in which the world is facing multiple simultaneous challenges and issues, including geography, politics, the Covid-19 pandemic, social unrest, natural resource depletion, technological advancements and the transition to a digital society.
“These challenges have had global economic implications and have led to a focus on technology and innovation to enhance competitiveness and address country-specific issues through technology,” said Sirirurg Songsivilai, who chairs the National Commission on Science, Research and Innovation.
A long history of collaboration
Thailand and the UK have over 60 years of cooperation in science, research and innovation. In the past, many Thai researchers have pursued studies in the UK and returned to collaborate with British organisations and researchers to develop research projects aimed at addressing national and global development issues.
The establishment of the Newton Fund in 2014 with a £46 million (2.09 billion baht) UK investment marked a significant collaboration between the two countries, leading to advancements in science and technology for both nations.
These advancements include enhancing the research capabilities of over 1,700 personnel, collaborating on more than 115 major projects in health, agriculture, energy, environment, and natural resources, as well as developing science and technology policies.
To foster strong collaboration in this field, Thailand Science Research and Innovation (TSRI) on Monday announced collaboration with the British Embassy in Thailand to enhance capabilities and promote knowledge exchange between two countries.
This initiative is facilitated through the International Science Partnerships Fund (ISPF), which supports research and innovation collaborations with Thailand through delivery partners in the UK and Thailand.
The UK’s Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) has allocated a budget of £319 million (14.52 billion baht) for the period of 2022 to 2025 to provide opportunities for UK researchers to work with partner countries globally under four main themes: Resilient Planet, Transformative Technologies, Healthy People, Animals and Plants, and Tomorrow’s Talent.
“The past successes in research and development cooperation between Thailand and the UK, coupled with the launch of ISPF this time, will serve as catalysts in preparing Thai researchers to participate in these funds,” said Mark Gooding, UK ambassador to Thailand.
Road to a developed and future-ready country
Thailand devised a plan for the years 2023-2027 to address global challenges through the use of science, research and innovation (SRI). It also aligns with the objectives of becoming a further developed and future-ready country, as well as enhancing the quality of life and competitiveness in the face of an economy that adds value to the Thai people.
The plan consists of four strategies:
• Economic development through value-driven and creative economies to enhance the country’s competitiveness, sustainability, and future readiness;
• Sustainable development of society and the environment for increased flexibility in responding to global changes;
• Cutting-edge science, technology, research, and innovation for future opportunities and readiness;
• Human resource development and scientific institutions, research, and innovation for a leap forward.
“We are confident that working together under the International Science Partnerships Fund (ISPF) this time will foster strong collaboration, promote capacity building, and facilitate knowledge exchange between the two countries,” said Patamawadee Pochanukul, president of TSRI.