Museum upbeat as dead Oarfish offers opportunity to increase scientific knowledge

Supamas Isarabhakdi, the Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Minister, said NSM director Rawin Rawiwong reached out to tell her that a second dead Oarfish after it was found in a net of a fishing boat in Phuket on February 15. Supamas said NSM officials received the Oarfish from Phuket on Sunday.

She said she instructed the NSM to carry out taxonomy and biological studies on it, which could provide extremely valuable scientific knowledge for Thailand.

“Oarfish are very rare fish so this is a good opportunity for natural scientists of the NSM to study it,” Supamas said.

Thailand lacked scientific information about the fish, so the specimen offers a bountiful learning opportunity that could in time prove useful for the country.