Srettha brings ministries, agencies together to discuss disputed Khao Yai forest land

Thamanat said the meeting agreed that affected agencies would no longer engage in public disputes over the overlapping land.

Plus, he said, Srettha had instructed the Royal Survey Department to complete the survey within three weeks.

Thamanat also promised to ensure that no areas designated as buffer zones would be allocated to farmers, while title deeds issued for the areas would be revoked. He also warned legal action against anyone who is not a farmer found to be holding the land.

The land reform office and park department will later sign a memorandum of understanding on future land allocations, and from now on, there will be representatives from nine government agencies to consider areas to be allocated for agricultural land reform, he said.

As for the 2,900 rai in question, he said the land had been designated in July 5 last year, well before the current government took office.

So far, he said, five farmers have been given Sor Por Kor documents for plots in the disputed areas, and his ministry would try to talk them into giving the land up if it is found to be fertile forested land.

Thamanat added that the land reform officials should have used their common sense and not allocated forest reserve land for farming.

Separately, Jatuporn said the issue would be dealt in line with law once the survey is complete, while Winaroj said he has transferred seven land reform officials from Nakhon Ratchasima province to pave the way for a clean and fair investigation into the case.

Surin Sinrat, who leads the network of environmentalists in Rayong, wrote to the House committee on natural resources and environment, asking for a investigation into the allocation of the plots. He said his group was against the fact that the Korat Land reform office had designated part of the Khao Yai National Park as farmland, when the area is still a fertile habitat for wildlife.