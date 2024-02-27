Thai woman nabbed in Cambodia for allegedly assisting in murder of Tawanese man

The suspect is believed to have collaborated in the alleged murder of a Taiwanese man in Bangkok, a deputy National Police chief said on Tuesday.

Pol General Thana Chuwong, deputy police commissioner-general, said Priyanuch Thammarat, 23, was arrested in Cambodia and is being interrogated by Cambodian police before she is deported to Thailand.

Thana said Priyanuch owned the red Mazda car that was allegedly used to move the body of Taiwanese national Shih Mou Chiang, 44, to a deserted area near Suvarnabhumi Airport on Sunday. This allegation is backed by security camera footage.