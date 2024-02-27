Thai woman nabbed in Cambodia for allegedly assisting in murder of Tawanese man
A Thai woman was tracked down and arrested in Cambodia where she had fled to escape allegations of murder on Sunday.
The suspect is believed to have collaborated in the alleged murder of a Taiwanese man in Bangkok, a deputy National Police chief said on Tuesday.
Pol General Thana Chuwong, deputy police commissioner-general, said Priyanuch Thammarat, 23, was arrested in Cambodia and is being interrogated by Cambodian police before she is deported to Thailand.
Thana said Priyanuch owned the red Mazda car that was allegedly used to move the body of Taiwanese national Shih Mou Chiang, 44, to a deserted area near Suvarnabhumi Airport on Sunday. This allegation is backed by security camera footage.
Police investigators said earlier that four Taiwanese men and Priyanuch had allegedly collaborated to kill Shih and all five fled to Cambodia Sunday evening.
Thana said Thai police believe that three of the suspects were still hiding in Cambodia and the other had returned to Taiwan.
Thana said Thai police were seeking help from their Taiwanese counterparts to arrest and deport the suspect.
Thana also said he was confident that police will learn about the motive behind the murder and the identities of the other suspects.
He added that police have also arrested the driver of the van used by the five suspects to cross the Aranyaprathet border checkpoint in Sa Kaew to Poipet in Cambodia.
Security camera footage show the five arriving at Sa Kaew in a van at 4pm on Sunday and crossing the border to Poipet.
So far, Thana said, the van driver denies any knowledge of the murder, saying he was simply hired to take the five to the border checkpoint.