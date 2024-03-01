Thais get warning on carrying medicines to China as visa-free travel begins

The Thai embassy and consulates in China have issued an advisory urging Thai nationals to prepare all their medicines before travel. The Thai missions also warned that medicines containing marijuana, kratom, or other addictive substances were prohibited in China. Thai tourists could end up facing severe punishment for carrying such medical products, they warned.

Cannabis and kratom are no longer considered illegal in Thailand, and many products including medical products have been produced with those ingredients.

Under a deal signed by Thailand and China in January, with effect from March 1 passport holders of the two countries can enter and stay in each other’s countries visa-free for 30 days, but not for longer than 90 days in a 180-day period.

The diplomatic missions in China also warned Thai tourists not to bring fresh and frozen plants, vegetables, and fruits into that country, which were against China’s customs regulations. Also, visitors are prohibited from entering China with animals and animal products, such as eggs, fresh bird's nests, and milk.

Visitors are allowed to bring no more than 400 cigarettes per visit, no more than two litres of alcoholic beverages, no more than 50 grams of silver or gold items, and no more than 20,000 yuan or US$10,000 in cash.



