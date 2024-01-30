Thailand-China visa-free policy expected to boost tourism
As has been widely reported, Thailand and China have signed an agreement to exempt visa requirements for citizens of both countries effective March 1.
According to data from Google Trends, searches for “Thailand tourism” in China have increased sevenfold since the agreement was announced, suggesting that Chinese tourists are becoming increasingly interested in visiting Thailand.
The visa-free agreement is expected to benefit both countries. For Thailand, it will help to boost tourism revenue and create jobs. For China, it will provide Chinese tourists with more opportunities to experience Thai culture and cuisine.
The agreement is also a sign of the growing economic and cultural ties between Thailand and China. The two countries have been working to strengthen their relationship in recent years, and this agreement is another step in that direction.
The visa-free agreement is expected to have a significant impact on tourism between Thailand and China. In 2023, China was the top source market for tourists to Thailand, with over 1.5 million visitors. The visa-free policy is expected to lead to an increase in those arrivals and is anticipated to boost tourism revenue by up to 10%.
The job market, as well as the retail and hospitality sectors, are also expected to benefit from the new accord. The tourism industry is a major source of employment in Thailand, and the agreement could lead to the creation of thousands of new jobs. And with Chinese tourists spending more time in Thailand, they will be more likely to shop and dine at local businesses.
An increase in visitors is also good news for the Thai economy. Tourism is a major source of foreign exchange for Thailand, and the agreement could lead to an increase in foreign exchange earnings by up to 1 billion baht.