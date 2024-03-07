Two Filipinos fined 5,000 baht over Bangkok 'transgender war'

John Rich Miranda and Christian Calma Castro were arrested by Lumpini police on Monday night after they and over a dozen of their friends attacked six Thai transgenders near Soi Sukhumvit 11. The attack led to a huge brawl as Thai transgenders sought revenge.

On Wednesday, the two Filipinos were taken by police to South Bangkok District Court where one wai-ed waiting reporters and apologised for the incident.

She declared her love for Thai people, saying they held a special place in Filipinos’ hearts, before adding she hoped to make peace after the conflict.